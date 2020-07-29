Nana Cuts Sod for $30m Yendi Water Supply Project

President Akufo-Addo with Ya Naa cutting sod for the Yendi water supply system project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a $30million water supply system in Yendi in the Northern region.

Its been 69 years since the construction of the original Yendi water supply system which took its water source from the river darka.

Since the construction of the water supply system , it has not undergone any rehabilitation works which has resulted in the water crisis in the yendi township and its environs.

According to President Akufo-Addo, due to the population growth it has become necessary to construct a new water supply system to meet the water demands of yendi and its environs.

“In recognition of these facts we have resolved to leave no community behind in governance water for all agenda.”

President Akufo-Addo revealed that the ministry for sanitation and water resources and finance have signed an agreement with the Indian Exim bank for credit facility of $ 30million for the construction of the Yendi water supply system.

“ Ya Naa, Abubakari Mahama II when I told you at the Damba festival that great days lie ahead of Dagbon , this is what I meant , this project signifies the beginning of infrastructure development for yendi and as all of you know my mind when Akufo-Addo makes a promise he keeps it.”

He indicated that the yendi water supply project is aimed as supplying the people of yendi municipality and its environs with 15,000 cubic of water daily to meet the water demand from now to the year 2040.

“ fellow Ghanaians I assure you of governments commitment to protecting of our water bodies which serves as the source for potable drinking water for our people , we continue to intensify war against the activities of galamsey , illegal mining , sand winning which could lead to their pollution.”

He encouraged residents of yendi to continue to adhere to the health protocols to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

President Akufo-Addo called on the contractor of the yendi water supply project to employ residents of yendi in the construction of the project.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi