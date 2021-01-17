Nana Directs IGP To Ensure Rigorous Enforcement Of Covid19 Protocols

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the Coronavirus protocols.

According to him, he has asked the IGP to ensure that police officers ensure the wearing of face masks in public places.

He made this known in his Update No. 22 on Sunday night, January 17, 2021.

He said the the police service and other security services will work to ensure that night clubs, and pubs and beaches are closed down immediately.

By Melvin Tarlue