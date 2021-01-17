Prez Reports Sharp Rise In Covid19 Cases

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reported a sharp rise in Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, since his update No. 21 was delivered a few weeks ago, Ghana has been recording higher daily infections rate.

He said active cases of Coronavirus since his last update has increased from a little over 920 cases to about 1,924.

Covid19 treatment Centres have now moved from being having zero patients to having an upsurge, he said.

He said Ghana now has 120 severe Coronavirus cases.

Also, he said there 33 critical Coronavirus cases.

The President made this known in his Update No. 22 delivered on January 17, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue