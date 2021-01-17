Ghana Recording 200 Covid19 Cases Daily – Nana

Ghana is now recording at least 200 cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known in his Update No. 22 delivered on Sunday night, January 17, 2021.

He said “particularly worrying is the fact that the Ghana Health Service is recording, on the average, two hundred (200) new cases of Covid infections daily.”

He added that “the number of patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care is rising. The number of severe cases, which stood at eighteen (18) a week ago, has increased sharply to one hundred and twenty (120).”

By Melvin Tarlue