Nana Embarks On 3-day Visits To Northern, Savannah, North East Regions

FLASHBACK: Salaga water system project

Beginning today, Monday, July 27, 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to embark on a three regions tour.

The regions are Northern, North East, and Savannah.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Information Ministry and signed by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzade.

According to the statement, “these working visits affords the President the opportunity to inspect progress of work on on-going developmental projects, commission completed projects and cut sod for work to resume on others. He seizes the opportunity to engage and interact with chiefs and people of the various communities.”

It said specifically, the President shall commission the Yapei Water Project at Yapei in the Savannah Region and the Nalerigu Water Project at Nalerigu in the North East Region.

The statement added that he shall also cut sod for the start of work on the Yendi, Damongo and Tamale water projects.

Again, he is expected to cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern regional office of the Youth Empowerment Agency at Nalerigu, North East Region.

The Tamale water supply project is being funded by the UK Export Finance and the Deutsche Bank (London Branch). The estimated cost of that project is $223 million. The water treatment plant has a capacity of 135,000m/d (30MGD).

The Damongo Water Supply Project is also being financed by the UK Export Finance and the Deutsche Bank (London Branch) at an estimated cost of $49 million. It has a capacity of about 9000m/d (2MGD).

The India Eximbank is funding the Yendi Water Supply Project at a cost of $30 million. That project has a capacity of 15,000m/d (3.3 MGD).

By Melvin Tarlue