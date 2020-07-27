Put Your Hand In Fire For Kotoko… Herbert Charges

Herbert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko boss Herbert Mensah has called on the current board of directors of the club to go the extra mile for the Porcupine Warriors.

He has also advised the board to make the club attractive and a reference point regarding football administration in the country and beyond.

The Ghana Rugby Association chairman challenged the board to pool their resources together to place the club on a higher pedestal in Ghana and beyond.

A few weeks ago, Manhyia handed a 12-member board of directors of the club appointment to give Kotoko a direction for the next three years with specific targets.

To Mensah, the appointment comes with huge expectations from the Kotoko fraternity—and he believes the board should develop tough skins to deal with criticisms from the fans.

He said that is one of the ways to ensure they meet their targets.

“To run Kotoko, you must be able to put your hand in fire and not fear the flames,” Mensah said.

He added, “Kotoko is too big to play second fiddle to any team.”

Kotoko have appointed board member Joseph Yaw Adu to lead an interim management committee before a substantive chief executive officer is appointed.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum