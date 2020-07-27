We’ve So Far Registered 12,371,651 – Says EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says as at Sunday, July 26, 2020, a total number of 12,371,651 prospective voters had been successfully registered nationwide.

According to the Commission, the above figure represents 82.5% of the expected target of 15 million.

It also indicated that

as at the end of the fourth phase of the voters registration exercise on Friday, July 24, 2020, it had registered at least 11,629,480 prospective voters.

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, announced this to the media at the Let The Citizen Know press conference in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020.

She noted that at the end of the fourth phase, the Greater Accra Region had the highest number of registrants; totaling 2,615,925.

According to her, the Ashanti Region came second with a total of 2,089,923 and the Eastern Region came third with a total of 1,084,734.

“After this we had the Central Region with 1 1,074,519 people, the Western Region with 734,545 people, the Northern with 687,123, the Volta Region with 660,508 people, the Bono Region with 460,226, the Upper East Region with 409,825, the Bono East Region withb391,777, the Western North had 300,015, the Upper West Region, 299,480, the Oti Region with 226,109, the Ahafo Region with 212,670, the Savannah Region with 195,126, and finally the North East Region with 186,975,” she added.

By Melvin Tarlue