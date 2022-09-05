Nana Endorses Eugene Arhin

Eugene Arhin

PRESIDENT AKUFO-Addo has endorsed the decision of his Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, to contest the Awutu Senya West parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Eugene Arhin has already indicated his decision to contest for the parliamentary primaries when nominations open somewhere next year.

But even before the time comes, the President has given him the biggest endorsement he could ever wish for; to declare an open support for his candidature.

This was when the President cut the sod for the official commencement of construction of the Bawjiase-Kasoa road, and the commissioning of the APPEB Cylinder Manufacturing Co. Ltd., last Friday, as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President disclosed that he had instructed the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, to commence work on the construction of the Akoti Junction to Senya Bereku Road in honour of the late Haruna Esseku, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) for the area between 1969-72 and hailed from Krobonshie, in Senya Bereku, in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

This, he said, was made kind courtesy of Eugene Arhin, who lobbied him for the road to be constructed.

“As you know, one of your very own, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, has done a very good job in lobbying persistently for this road to be constructed, just as he did for the Bawjiase-Kasoa road, and I assure you that it will be completed before 2024,” was how he put it.

If he is successful in the NPP parliamentary primaries, President Akufo-Addo gave his word to the chiefs, “I am confident that he will do an excellent job as Member of Parliament for you.”

An obviously elated Eugene Arhin could not help, but beam with smiles.

This was in the presence of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the former MP for the area, on the ticket of the NPP from whom Gizella snatched the seat, Nenyi George Andah.

He, therefore, made a personal appeal to the chiefs and people of Awutu Senya West to support Eugene Arhin.

That, he said, was because “you have seen for yourselves what he is doing for Awutu Senya West, including the construction of a library for the area.”

Apart from that, he said “it is evident, as all of you can see that, when the NPP is in power, Awutu Senya West develops.”

Already, under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration, government has completed the construction of the Bawjiase-Adeiso Road and the Bawjiase-Swedru Road, all in the constituency.

The construction of a district hospital, under Agenda 111, is also ongoing at Ahentia in the same constituency.