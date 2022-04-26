Nana Eulogises Kibaki – Says he lived a life of service

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo this morning paid tribute to the memory of the late former Kenyan leader, Mwai Kibaki, describing him as a man who lived a life of service to the people of his country.

This was when he went to the Kenya High Commission in Accra to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late former President who passed on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana. Eliphas Mugendi Barine received the President at the airport residential area office of the High Commission.

President Akufo-Addo wrote “This is to express the condolences and sympathies of the people and government of Ghana to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the people and government of Kenya on the sad loss of the former President of Kenya, H.E. Mwai Kibaki, who gave his entire life to the public service of his people and country. May his soul rest in perfect peace with God.”

Kibaki’s death was announced on Friday, 22 April 2022 by incumbent Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, in a televised address to his countrymen.

Kenyatta in his address said the passing of Kibaki was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great patriot.

He recalled his long public service, including being a member of parliament for five decades.

“Kibaki was a quintessential patriot whose legacy of civic responsibility will continue to inspire generations of Kenyans long into our future,” Kenyatta said in his address.

Mwai Kibaki served two terms as President of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013.

His re-election to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his main opponent then, Raila Odinga.

Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent