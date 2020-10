President Nana Akufo-Addo has filed his nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

The filing was done at the EC head office in Accra on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Mr Akufo-Addo was received on arrival by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

The President is seeking a re-election in the December 7, 2020 elections.

This year’s filing fee for presidential candidates is Ghc 100,000.

By Melvin Tarlue