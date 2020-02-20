Nana Files Nomination

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has filed his nomination forms to contest the Presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He filed the forms on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.

A large crowd of supporters waited outside the party’s headquarters as he presented the documents National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

Mr. Akufo-Addo is seeking to lead the ‘elephant’ party once again into the 2020 general elections.

So far, he is the only person that has filed to contest, and speculations are that he will go unopposed.

He contested for the post ahead of the 2016 elections by now Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng.

Mr. Akufo-Addo was at the party headquarters at about 1pm, following his visit to Parliament to deliver the final State of The Nation Address for his first term of office.

