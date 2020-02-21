Nana Fredua Submits Forms

Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta addressing journalists during the procession

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, has submitted nomination forms to contest at Okaikoi South Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Scores of party sympathizers converged at the Kaneshie Roundabout in Accra where they began a procession through the Kaneshie Market and then to the party’s head office at Bubiashie to submit the forms.

At the party’s head office, Nana Fredua submitted his form and other required documents as well as a banker’s draft containing the filing fee to the election committee headed by Joseph Amarteifio who was in the company of other party officials.

He told journalists afterwards that the people of the constituency deserved more than what they were receiving currently.

Having served the party since its inception in 1992, he stated, his experience and wealth of knowledge on party affairs put him in a good position to represent Okaikoi South in Parliament.

“I have the capacity to serve. When we talk of human relations, welfare of the people and development, I am comparatively ahead of all others,” he stressed.

Prior to their arrival at the party office, they made a brief stop at the palace of the overlord of the Kaneshie town, Nii Asere Boi VII, where they met him in the company of other traditional leaders.

Receiving them at the palace was Nii Douglas Tagoe, Accra Hearts of Oak legend, who led them into the chambers of the chief and his entourage.

Nana Fredua said he had come to officially introduce himself and relay his political ambition to the traditional authorities, being the owners of the land, and also to seek their blessings as he prepared for the contest.

He assured the chiefs that, he had the development of the constituency, its leaders and people at heart, and with their prayers and blessings, he would work assiduously to impact positively the fortunes of the constituency should he become the NPP candidate for the 2020 election.

The chiefs, on their part, warmly welcomed him and urged him to not neglect the palace and the constituents should he go to Parliament.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio