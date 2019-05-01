Nana Gives Gh¢ 2m To 1,000 Disabled Women Entrepreneurs

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented GH¢2 million to 1,000 disabled women entrepreneurs.

The presentation made on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Jubilee House in Accra, is under the Presidential Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs with Disability.

In a statement to present the support, Mr. Akufo-Addo observed that the Presidential Empowerment Programme is not only a fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party Manifesto pledge to support women entrepreneurs and help improve the livelihoods of the disabled, but also to help realise goals no. 5, 8, and 10 of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him, “having set a fund target of some GH¢4 million, over the next two years, to support disabled women in business, the Ministry of Business Development has so far raised GH¢2 million of the amount.”

He noted that “the one thousand (1,000) beneficiaries will not be required to pay any interest on the amounts they are going to receive.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo further observed that “they will only pay back 50% of the principal advanced to them. This gesture is part of my government’s support to our disabled women entrepreneurs, to help them scale up their businesses, and employ more people. We anticipate that, with the monies being given to them today, they will and should be able employ, at least, two persons.”

He was confident that through the initiative, the conditions of Ghanaian disabled women entrepreneurs could be improved significantly.

BY Melvin Tarlue