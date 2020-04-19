Nana Grateful To Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for bearing with the State over the lockdown directive.

He admitted the directive has posed some challenges but has helped in the combating of the virus.

Mr Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation tonight on the measures his government is taking to fight the virus.

The decision to impose restrictions is backed by data and science, he says.

I requested all of us to sacrifice for our collective good and we have been doing just that, he says.

By Melvin Tarlue