Nana Hints Of Agric Varsity For Kumasi

GOVERNMENT IS planning to upgrade the Kwadaso College of Agriculture in Kumasi to a university status soon to help improve the teaching and learning of agriculture.

President Akufo-Addo, made the pleasant announcement during the centenary celebrations of the school, which was marked with pomp and pageantry last Friday.

He said the Kwadaso College of Agriculture would collaborate with the prestigious Mendel University of Czech Republic in order to realise its ambition of becoming Agric University.

Satellite campuses would be established in the Ejura and Wenchi Colleges of Agriculture to boost learning when the upgrade takes place.

After the upgrade, he said, “the Agric University will take care of academia and human resource in that sector.”

According to the President, the Kwadaso College of Agriculture, which was founded in 1922, has played significant roles over the last 100 years to transform the country.

President Akufo-Addo also pledged his administration’s eagerness to make the university dream a reality, tasking the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to attach seriousness to the issue, stressing that the country stands the chance of accruing more benefits when the Kwadaso College of Agriculture is eventually upgraded to a university in the near future.

“The Agric University will lead to the production of requisite personnel for research and also provide leadership in the agricultural sector,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.

He appealed to the traditional leaders in the community to allocate some lands towards the expansion of the school and the eventual establishment of the Agric University.

President Akufo-Addo also stated that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme of his government has become successful mainly because of the roles of the Agric Field Officers.

“They are the footsoldiers who go to the field and offer the needed technical advice for the policy to thrive,” the President said.

This, he said, was one of the many reasons why the Kwadaso College of Agriculture should be upgraded to a university to help produce more qualified staff to improve agriculture.

Meanwhile, the school authorities requested for an 80-seater bus to mark their centenary celebrations, a request the President granted without hesitation, sparking wild jubilations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi