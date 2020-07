President Nana Akufo-Addo has further eased coronavirus restrictions on religious worships in Ghana.

According to the President, churches and mosques can now worship for about two hours starting from August 1.

He said the 100 people per worship session order has been lifted and that churches and mosques can now admit as many members as they can.

However, he urged them to adhere to the safety protocols, especially mask-wearingg and social distancing.

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue