Government has announced the lifting of coronavirus induced restrictions on some tourist sites in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement on Sunday night, July 26, 2020, as he delivered another update on the coronavirus situation in Ghana.

Announcing the second phase of the easing of restrictions, the President recreational Centres can resume work.

However, he said beaches, cinemas, night clubs shall remain closed until further notice.

By Melvin Tarlue