President Removes Covid19 Restrictions On Transport Sector

Coronavirus related restrictions on the transport sector in Ghana have finally been lifted.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday night as he updated the nation on the coronavirus situation in Ghana.

He said going forward, transport operators including domestic airlines, commercial buses and taxis can now operate to full capacity.

Transport operators for several weeks had to reduce the number of passengers to commute due to the social distancing protocol.

But President Akufo-Addo says they can now commute passengers to full capacity.

However, he cautioned them to ensure adherence to safety protocols such as wearing of face masks.

By Melvin Tarlue