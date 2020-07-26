We Are On The Path Of Recovering – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana is on the path of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

He made this known as he addressed the nation on Sunday night, July 26, 2020.

He stated that the rate of coronavirus related deaths in Ghana has remained persistently low at 8.5 percent of infections rate.

According to him, the country’s

hospitalization and death rate has been low.

He said the Ghanaian people are not dying of the virus in their hundreds and thousands as was earlier predicted.

He stated that recovery rate has improved tremendously.

More to follow…

By Melvin Tarlue