Nana Konadu Bids Rawlings Farewell

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Wednesday, bid farewell to her husband at the Black Star Square in Accra.

“You were for Ghana and then for me,” Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings stated in a tribute read on her behalf by one of their daughters, Princess Amina Agyeman-Rawlings at a state funeral of the former President.

“We started on a journey. One that was free and easy in spirit. I was innocent and you were streetwise. There was so much I did not know and understand about real life outside the wings and home of Mr and Mrs J.O.T. Agyeman, since I had lived a protected life under their roof…very strict parents.”

She said she had to learn to understand how to be streetwise, move along with the flow of her husband’s friends and acquaintances but it still did not sit well with her, stating that she went against all the upbringing she received under the roof of her parents.

“After several trials, I decided that a leopard never changed its spots. I was who I was, based on family values. I decided I could not change for love sake. You finally understood to take me as I am; I was who I was and there was nothing I could do about it.”

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, who gave vivid accounts of their journey into marriage, their marital and family life till death, said from 1983 to 1992, she worked assiduously on empowering the Ghanaian woman.

“Jerry, I know that God created us for each other, and together we made a formidable team, notwithstanding the ups and down of life,” she said.

“We believed each other and in our dream of making Ghana a country we could all be proud of, one to set the pace for our sub-region and the continent. I daresay, we did not do a bad job!”

“As you worked assiduously on state matters, I concentrated on empowering the women and improving the quality of life for them irrespective of their origins or creed.

“We were a team, fighting to transform a collapsed state into one of potential prosperity for all.

“You did your best and I played my part in my own way. You always said you did not need titles to define you, so you remained Flight Lieutenant J.J. Rawlings.

“You also said you did not need political titles to influence a party to do what is right and honest for Ghana, so for most, you remained Chairman.

“To me, you were and always will be Jerry, My love, my life partner, my friend, you were for Ghana and then for me.”

Dignitaries at the state funeral service, include; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira.

The rest were; Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament; Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, former Presidents: John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, senior government officials, representatives of African governments, members of the diplomatic community and Ghanaians from across the country.

GNA