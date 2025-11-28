Nana Konadu Goes Home: You are a Trailblazer, Former President Akufo-Addo Pays Tribute

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated the life of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a trailblazer whose influence on women’s empowerment continues to shape the country’s history.

In a heartfelt tribute, the former president celebrated the former first lady as a transformational figure who redefined the role of women in public life.

“Undoubtedly one of the most consequential Ghanaian women of her generation, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, became the embodiment of the women’s struggle for self-empowerment,” he said.

Ex-President Akufo-Addo recounted how Nana Konadu fearlessly stepped into national activism during the politically turbulent era of the June 4 Uprising and the 31st December Revolution. He noted that she seized the moment to build a formidable platform for women.

“Bold, dynamic, and eloquent, she used the opportunity provided by her late husband, Jerry John Rawlings’ starring role in the tumultuous events… to found the 31st December Women’s Movement and assume unashamedly the path of foremost advocate of women’s rights and women’s empowerment initiatives in our country.”

According to him, Nana Konadu’s influence grew far beyond Ghana’s borders, eventually securing her a place among the continent’s most recognised female figures.

“Even though I was neither a partisan nor a supporter of the 31st December Revolution, I had little hesitation in acknowledging and recognising the positive impact the 31st December Women’s Movement had on the progress of Ghanaian women. Her place in history is firmly grounded.”

He described her as vibrant and engaging, recalling their personal interactions with fondness. “She was a vivacious, sparkling woman whose company and wit I enjoyed very much… We will miss her very much.”

