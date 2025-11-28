You’ll Be Remembered As A Woman Of Action – Nana Konadu’s Children

The children of the late former First Lady

The children of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, have paid a deeply moving tribute to her, celebrating her as a “woman of action” whose influence will continue to guide Ghana’s democratic progress and the fight for gender equality.

The tribute, delivered by Kimathi Rawlings on behalf of his siblings, was read at her state funeral today at Independence Square in Accra.

Kimathi described their mother as someone who lived her principles with courage and never wavered in her beliefs.

“Mum, you were never just advocating — you were acting. You will forever be remembered as a woman of action,” he said, emphasising that her impact reached far beyond their home and left a lasting imprint on Ghana’s political and social development.

He portrayed the late Nana Konadu as a leader whose decisiveness and commitment to doing what was right distinguished her both in public life and within their family. She taught her children, and countless women across Ghana that remaining passive was never an option.

“You lived your values boldly, believing that actions were either right or wrong, and you never settled for the indecisive grey areas,” he added.

Kimathi further reflected on her role as a formidable partner to their father, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, noting her sharp intuition and remarkable ability to identify possibilities long before others recognised them. He said their father relied on her wholly because of her vision and clarity.

“You were far more than a right hand. You were strategic, clear-minded and unwavering. You and Dad were truly partners,” he said.

As a mother and grandmother, Nana Konadu was celebrated as a protector, confidant and friend — playful yet firm, generous yet principled.

Her children fondly remembered her humour, her vibrant storytelling and her love for music and dance, which lit up family gatherings.

Her grandchildren, they said, treasured the warmth and individual attention she gave each of them.

The state funeral drew political leaders, diplomats, traditional rulers and members of the public, all gathered to honour the former First Lady, a towering figure in Ghana’s women’s movement and founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement.

