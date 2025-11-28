The Nation Mourns A Truly Remarkable Woman – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, as “a truly remarkable woman” whose legacy would continue for generations.

In a tribute read on his behalf at the State funeral for the late former First Lady, President Mahama described her as a prominent national figure whose influence, courage, and contributions to Ghana will continue to resonate for generations.

He stated that the late Nana Konadu was more than a former First Lady whose leadership coupled with patriotism reshaped the expectations of the Office of the First Lady whilst promoting and championing women empowerment.

He said, “she was a pioneering leader, an unwavering champion of women’s empowerment, a trailblazer in our political landscape, and a deeply committed patriot,” adding that, “As First Lady, she redefined the role and transformed it into a platform for national development.”

President Mahama recalled how she “expanded opportunities for women and girls, especially in rural communities where support was most needed,” advocating for literacy, maternal health, early childhood education, and economic empowerment before such issues became national interest in the country.

“Her work touched thousands of families and laid the groundwork for many of the gender-sensitive policies and social interventions that Ghana benefits from today,” he added.

He recounted her strong belief in the potential of women and young people using her voice as an instrument for empowerment.

“She believed passionately in the transformative power of women and the potential of young people, and she dedicated her voice and influence to help uplift them,” he said.

He explained that the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ life was characterised with boldness.

“Her life story is one defined by boldness to speak, to challenge, to lead, and to stand resolutely for what she believed was right for Ghana,” he said.

He further described Nana Konadu as an assertive, principled and unyielding woman who was warm, humorous and deeply devoted to her family despite being a public figure.

“Behind a determined public image was a warm, engaging, humorous woman, a mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and mentor,” he said.

He added that the late former First Lady always carried herself with grace in difficult public moments, whilst living a life of service and commitment to the nation.

“She carried herself with dignity, she lived a life of service, courage, and deep conviction always guided by her commitment to the country’s unity, progress, and stability,” he stated.

He described her passing as a great loss to both the nation and her family stating that “It marks the closing of an important chapter in Ghana’s political and social history, even as her example continues to inspire generations to come.”

He added that the nation celebrates a life of leadership, service and unbroken purpose.

“As we bid farewell to Nana Konadu, we celebrate a life richly lived, a life of leadership, advocacy, service, and unbroken purpose. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace, and may her legacy continue to guide us toward a more just, inclusive, and equitable Ghana. Ghana will remember you,” he said.

By Florence Asamoah