Nana Konadu Will Still Lead Us in 2020 – NDP

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has stated that its Flagbearer, widow of late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will lead it come December 7, 2020.

According to the NDP, Mrs. Rawlings has not pulled out of the race as earlier reported.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, November 23, 2020, General Secretary of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, indicated that the Presidential candidate of the NDP has not met with the Electoral Commission

to discuss her intention to withdraw from the race.

Kasapa FM and StarrFM, both radio stations owned by a senior member of the NDC, had reported that the NDP presidential candidate was considering pulling out of the race over the death of her husband.

But the NDP General Secretary noted that “This is fake news and it should be regarded as such. Our leader has not given any information to that effect.”

Mr Frimpong noted that Mrs. Rawlings “will gather the strength to lead our party.”

“We will like to inform the general public that our campaign is ongoing and our parliamentary candidates are out there canvassing for votes and our regional and constituency executives as well as supports and sympathizers are still campaigning and should remain resolute. Indeed, we intend not to glorify the wishes of our detractors,” according to him.

By Melvin Tarlue