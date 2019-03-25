Nana Leaves For Malta

FLASHBACK: President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca of Malta at the Jubilee House

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Monday, March 25, 2019, for a one-day official visit to Malta.

His trip, DGN Online understands, is at the invitation of the President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who was one of the first foreign leaders to pay an official visit to Ghana, under the Akufo-Addo presidency, July 26, 2017.

The reciprocal visit, according to a presidency press release, is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

Whilst in Malta, the release said, President Akufo-Addo will address the Ghana-Malta Business Forum, which is being held to drive Maltese investments into Ghana. Already Maltese companies have investments in Ghana to the tune of $19 million.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

