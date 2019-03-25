HR Service Providers Launch Association

The founding members of GHRASP in a group photograph



Human Resource (HR) Service Providers in the country have formed an association aimed at developing and promoting high HR standards in and outside Ghana.



The group, Human Resource Service Providers Association of Ghana (GHRASP), headed by Chief Executive of L’AINE Services, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, will also share best practices in human resource service provision and management.



Speaking at the launch of the Association, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, commended the HR service providers for forming a group to champion the cause of HR services in the country.



He emphasised government’s belief in the role of HR in developing great economies and affirmed GHRASP’s relevance in contributing to the government’s vision.



He however urged HR practitioners to go beyond just the working conditions of employees to ensuring their emotional needs in times of grief or loss are addressed.



“Emotional safety is a major area we need to focus on,” he said.



The sector minister also called on all stakeholders to rally behind the Association to help it deliver on its mandate.



Dr. Mrs. Hagan, President of the Association, said the gathering was the first of its kind with the motive of unifying HR Service providers for optimal performance in the world of work.



She said that GHRASP intends to, among other things, be an advocacy group to positively influence government policies relating to human resource development and human resource service provision in Ghana.

She also acknowledged the establishment of governing executives that will direct the course of affairs and leadership under GHRASP.

She therefore, tasked the HR persons congregated to come aboard this vision to ensure GHRASP excels in propelling HR in Ghana to a higher pinnacle.

