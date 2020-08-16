Nana Lifts Limit On Conference Attendees

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has finally lifted the limit on the number of persons who can attend conferences, awards and workshops.

But that, according to him, is subject to the maintenance of social distancing amongst participants.

He made this known on Sunday night, August 16, as he delivered his 15th update on the coronavirus situation in the country.

According to him, “the limit on the number of persons who can attend conferences, workshops and award events, has been lifted, subject to the maintenance of social distancing amongst participants, fresh air ventilation of the premises, and a two-hour limit for each session.”

The limit was imposed in March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the President warned that “beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs are still to remain closed until further notice.”

By Melvin Tarlue