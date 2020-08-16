We’re Providing Critical Help To Households Not Freebies – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims by former President John Mahama that his government is providing freebies probably to induce Ghanaian voters to vote for him come December 7, 2020.

Delivering his 15th update on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana on Sunday, August 16, 2020, he said his administration was providing critical help to households, families and businesses in the midst of the pandemic, indicating that those claiming that he is dishing out freebie got it wrong.

The National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Mahama, had asked President Akufo-Addo to stop throwing freebies at the citizenry and rather create jobs for Ghanaians to have the purchasing power to afford goods and services.

President Akufo-Addo government has offered a lot of free packages to Ghanaians since COVID-19 pandemic cases were recorded in Ghana, as part of measures to mitigate the financial burden associated with the disease.

These include free water and electricity, tax cuts for frontline health workers among other incentives.

However President Akufo-Addo stated emphatically that “we are not providing freebies, we are providing critical help to households, families and businesses, in the midst of this pandemic, because we care.

“It is my conviction that in times of crisis, it is the duty of responsible and sensitive Government to protect the population, and provide relief.”

