Nana, Mahama Euglogize Late Ama Benyiwa Doe

The late Ama Benyiwa Doe

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Fomer President John Dramani Mahama have eulogized the late Ama Benyiwa Doe.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post expressed his sadness about her death.

According to him, the late former Central Regional Minister was a good friend to him.

He said “I’m sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen!!”

The former President John Dramani Mahama also mourned the late Ama Benyiwa-Doe in a Facebook post.

According to the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC the late Ama Benyiwa-Doe as a true gender activist.

He said “I have received, with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation.”

“She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service.”

BY Daniel Bampoe