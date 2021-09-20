Alhaji Bodinga Grateful To Akufo-Addo

Alhaji Umar Bodinga

THE Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Umar Bodinga has expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo following his nomination as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Abuakwa North Assembly.

Alhaji Bodinga after hearing his name mentioned by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe on Sunday among the 260 lists of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCE’s) thanked the President for such an appointment.

Reacting to his appointment, he said, “I will thank the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for this recognition. Nana Addo saw me as a young guy here and requested to work with me. He saw something unique in me and declared his intention to help me venture into politics he took me and natured me until now and so, the President is my political father”.

“I thank him for the confidence reposed in me to serve a whole municipality”

According to him, having served on several committees in the party he has what it takes to lead the Abuakwa North assembly to the promised land.

He said he has much to offer the assembly and said he is aware of the challenges faced by the various communities and has promised to solve them amicably.

“I’m still sticking to my promise that I will showcase Abuakwa North to the World. I said so because in Ghana, the cash crops we based on is cocoa and you cannot do cocoa progressing in terms of farming and production without having a research institute, so the Tafo Cocoa Research Institute is bigger bargaining cheap for us”

“When you look at Abuakwa North, we have a problem with roads, however, after my confirmation, I together with the Chiefs, the MP, and stakeholders will meet with the Cocoa research and plead with them because there is what we called Cocoa roads from the Cocoa board”.

Alhaji Bodinga added that ‘And if cocoa progression increases it comes from the research being done at Tafo then that cocoa road funds, we deserve to have small to elevate the town where the cocoa research is and this is some of the innovations I am bringing on board”.

BY Daniel Bampoe