Vlisco, NicolineGH Produce Exclusive Luxury Capsule Collection

Manufactures of distinctive fabrics loved by African women, Vlisco, has partnered with Nicolinegh in the reveal of its new Capsule Collection.

The new Capsule collection dubbed “Nicolinegh for Vlisco Capsule Collection” by Nicholas Asamoah exquisitely shows the beauty of the latest Vlisco designs.

Speaking at the unveiling at the flagship Vlisco store at the Accra Mall, Nicholas Asamoah, creative Director of NicolineGH said the designs are a collection of office wear to casual wear and bridal wear, all showing the diversity of his creativity.

“The Everyday Woman, a luxurious collection throws more light on our perfect fits and cuts with the use of unique colors from Vlisco fabrics,” he said.

Brand Activation Manager for Vlisco Ghana, Deborah Sowah said, “As a brand, we believe in novelty that is why we collaborated with Nicolinegh. His collection is simply unique and I like the wedding touch and glamour he has added to his entire collection. We are privileged to be associated with his brand.”

She indicated that customers can choose from ten exclusive styles featuring Nicolinegh signature and works.

“These styles will certainly add some uniqueness to the wardrobe of any fashion lover. This will be on display at the Vlisco store from now till December 2021,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri