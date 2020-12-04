Nana, Mahama Sign Peace Pact

President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) and former President John Mahama

The two leading Presidential candidates for the 2020 general elections have signed a peace pact.

Both incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo who is leading the NPP into the 2020 general elections and his main rival, John Mahama, presidential candidate of the NDC, signed the pact at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Witnessing the signing were National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nubia Sharubutu; Chairman of the National Peace Council, the Chief Justice, President of the National House of Chiefs.

The Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) Peace Pact signing ceremony was streamed live on social media.

Ghana will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2020.

The Convenors of the 2020 Peace Pact are the Office of the National Chief Imam, the National Peace Council.

The Peace pact was administered by the Chief Justice of Ghana.

The signing took place during the third high level meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue