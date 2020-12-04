2 NDC Branch Executives At Essiksdo Defect To NPP

Simon Nyarko with the 4 more sign

The West “A” branch chairman of the NDC at Kansaworado in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the Western Region, Simon Nyarko and his secretary, Ernest Appiah have defected to the NPP few days to this year’s general elections.

The two announced their defection after joining the NPP in a healthwalk and a massive clean-up exercise in the community.

The Queen Mother of Kansaworado was among the key figures who participated in the exercise.

The exercise was also used to spread the positive achievements of the NPP government and the good works executed by the MP for Essikado, Joe Ghartey.

The defectors contended that, the unparalleled infrastructure development in the constituency as wells various social intervention programmes by the Akufo-Addo led NPP government informed their decision.

Mr Nyarko said having worked for the NDC for the past years, there was nothing tangible to show for in terms of personal benefits and communal development.

“However, the four year tenure of the NPP has given the Kansaworado community a facelift while many youth have been able to secure employment opportunities through the various initiatives of the government”, he added.

He denied the assertion that their decision was based on inducement from the NPP, saying ‘I have neither met the MP, Mr Joe Ghartey nor his assigns”.

Mr Nyarko also hinted that, there is a sizeable number of NDC faithful who have crossed carpet to the NPP but would openly declare their stance later.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi