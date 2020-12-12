Nana Names Transition Team

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed a 15-member transition team.

The team is helping to manage the transition of power from his previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to the incoming one that he will lead once again.

A statement dated Thursday, December 10, 2020 and signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said the transition team was chaired by Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, with Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo; Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as members.

The rest include Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama; National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Head of the Civil Service, Nana Dwamena; Head of the Local Government Service; Dr. Nana Ato Arthur; Chairman of the Public Services Commission, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie; Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Debrah; National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh; and the acting Chief Director at the Office of the President, Henry Wood.

This is in consonance with the provisions of Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), which was enacted to govern the transition from one administration to another.

Section 1(3) of the Act stipulates that “where the incumbent President is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo won his second-term bid on Wednesday night, December 9, 2020 after he secured 51.59 per cent of valid votes cast in the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu