Nana On Western, Central Tour

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will begin a five-day tour of the Western and Central regions today.

A statement from the Presidency said during the tour of the two regions, he will commission projects, cut the sod for the construction of projects, and pay courtesy calls on traditional rulers.

His first port of call will be Egyam in the Western Region, where he will be inspecting work on the ongoing construction of the Ankyernyin-Egyam road. He will then move to the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency to inspect the Axim Fishing Habour Project.

From Axim, the President will cut sod for construction of the Esiama-Nkroful road at Esiama, in the Ellembelle constituency.

He will also inspect ongoing road construction works at Gwira Aiyinase, and to launch the Gwira Community Mining Scheme.

The President is expected to also cut the sod for a 100-bed capacity District Hospital in Shama.

On day two of his tour, President Akufo-Addo will meet with the Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi; visit the Essiam Bypass and Railway Training School at Essikado, and cut the sod for the construction of the GNPC Operational Headquarters, at Takoradi, in fulfillment of a 2016 manifesto pledge.

Beginning his tour of the Central Region, on Thursday, 20th August, cut the sod for the construction of a landing site and fishing harbour at Elmina in the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem constituency.

He will also pay a courtesy call on the Mokwamanhene, in Twifo Praso, and inspect the ongoing construction of the Twifo Praso District Hospital.

Whiles in Twifo Praso, the President will also cut sod for a bridge over River Pra, commission the Ekumfi Fruit Juice Factory, and later visit the Gomoa West constituency where he would join the Chiefs to inspect work an ongoing construction of a Landing Site.

On Saturday, President Akufo-Addo will cut the sod for the construction of the NHIA Office at Cape Coast, and attend the ceremony for the launch of the NPP 2020 Manifesto.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent