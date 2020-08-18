Covid-19 State Of The Nation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spoke to the nation on Sunday, a state of the nation of sorts on the management of Covid-19, of course, vis-a-vis the diabolical trajectory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). What affects the health of the nation and its democracy qualifies to be regarded and treated as such.

Covid-19 and the politicization of the subject by the NDC, alongside other tricks it continues to throw into the ring, remains the source of avoidable ado in the country.

It was unsurprising that the President referred copiously to the penchant by the NDC to pour cold water on the successes chalked up in the fight against Covid-19.

Painting a gloomy picture of the state of the management of Ghana’s chapter of the pandemic constitutes an important footnote in the opposition party’s December 2020 campaign for power.

The NDC would have rather the pandemic overwhelmed the healthcare system in the country so the government cannot escape public berating for a job so poorly done in its estimation.

It has lost it and the declining active cases in the face of the exciting recovery rates says it all about how successful Ghana’s healthcare managers have been in managing the pandemic.

It would be unbridled hypocrisy if the NDC continues to deny giving credit to government and its Covid-19 management team whose science and data-based factors have accounted for the declining cases and grip of the disease.

With an unquantifiable level of commitment from our doctors and an indisputable desire by government to do all it can to spare Ghana the fangs of the disease not least God’s protection, failure is not an option.

The control mechanism put in place against the further importation of the virus by government and the cocktail of drugs our doctors are administering in managing the cases have both as contributory factors propelled us to our current enviable notch.

We have taken notice of the assignments the President has given his Covid-19 team on determining when in its estimation the airport should be reopened.

Using such dirty trickeries as the opposition party is doing gives politics a dirty name and scares good people from engaging in this otherwise noble occupation for serving the people.

To disregard such methodical approach as government is doing in managing a pandemic which has overwhelmed even countries on the other hemisphere with sophisticated systems is to expose one’s imbecility and obsession with returning to the helm.

Although as observed by the Ghana Health Service, there is an encouraging number of Ghanaians using face masks, some 44 per cent of such persons are not using the covering rightly.

Even as we commend ourselves and government for the journey so far as others are returning to lockdown mode, we should not be complacent but to rather ensure those who are not using the masks rightly do so.