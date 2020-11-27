Nana Only Came To Speak Slangs – Mahama

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been mocking President Akufo-Addo for his British accent, saying he only came to speak slangs and did nothing when he was given the mandate.

He said the President had not delivered on his numerous 2016 campaign promises.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer cynically mimicked the President and said prior to the 2016 elections, he had given “all kinds of sweet talk” to woo voters but had nothing to show for it.

Addressing NDC supporters on a campaign tour at Navarongo in the Upper East Region on Tuesday, Mr. Mahama said “they didn’t realize that it was not slangs that they used to govern a country. It is hard work, honesty and truth.”

President Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians his government would not need to borrow to develop Ghana as “the money is here. But look at what is happening now.”

According to Mr. Mahama, every Ghanaian owed GH¢9,000 as his or her share of the national debt, asserting “when we say they should come and account, they say they have done 1,728 projects. Where are the projects?”

The NDC Presidential Candidate accused President Akufo-Addo of creating massive unemployment with his bad leadership style, and said several jobs had been destroyed by his administration.

He made reference to the banking sector cleanup and stated that the NPP government, led by Mr. Akufo-Addo, badly handled the banking crisis to the detriment of both owners and employees of the affected banks.

“This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NABCO, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the banking sector. ”

By Ernest Kofi Adu