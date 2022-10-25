Nana Opens Abomosu Bridge

President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning

The GH¢46.72 million bridge over River Birim at Abomosu in the Eastern Region, constructed by Messrs First Sky Limited, has been handed over to the Ghana Highway Authority, and commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

The bridge is part of the reconstruction of the 41.40-kilometre Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom road by First Sky, one of the foremost local construction firms.

Funded by the Ghana Government, the bridge replaces the old Bailey bridge which submerged under heavy flood, making it impossible for the travelling public to cross it.

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the bridge on Saturday as part of his 3-day working visit to the Eastern Region.

The 41.4-km road was executed at the cost of GH¢191.66 million after the contract was awarded in August 2019.

He praised the contractor, First Sky, for the timely delivery of the project and constructing a first-class road with ancillary facilities to the communities.

The president the communities along that corridor have suffered for far too long, promising that road infrastructure would be delivered across the country.

The President was accompanied by the Roads and Highway Minister and MP for Atiwa West, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, among other government officials, who were received by the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse.

He said the project was executed ahead of schedule, assuring that his company would not disappoint the government if he was given more jobs to execute.

The President also commissioned the newly-constructed Abomosu Senior High School project during the tour of the region and inspected the Agenda 111 hospital project in the town.

The Abomosu Agenda 111 hospital, which is at the roofing level, was commended by the President and also the contractor for doing a good job.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of the area held at the newly-constructed Abomosu Model Senior High School, President Akufo-Addo, whose mother hailed from Abomosu, thanked the people for their support.

The Abomosu Model Senior High School is one of the nine new model schools being constructed by Government.

The school is fitted with full amenities such as playing fields, administrative buildings, 12 laboratories, libraries, and dormitories.

Additionally, the V-Block in the school has a total of 24 classrooms.

FROM Fortune Kwame Alimi, Abomosu