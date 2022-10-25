Parliament Reconvenes Today

The Parliament of Ghana will reconvene today to begin sitting for the 3rd Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

This being the 3rd Meeting, the House will be presented with the annual budget estimates for the coming year by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This will be followed by debates. The Appropriation Bill will be laid and once it is passed, and the estimates approved, the same may be expended for the purposes outlined in the budget.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alan Bagbin is expected to address certain key issues in his traditional opening remarks.

Sitting is expected to commence at 10 am prompt.

-BY Daniel Bampoe