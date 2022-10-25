UAE Bans Ghana From 30-Day Visa

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a visa ban slapped on Ghana and 19 other nationalities seeking to visit Dubai with immediate effect.

The notice read in part, “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022.”

Other countries affected by the visa ban are Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice issued to trade partners, including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.

“Any applications from the above mentioned countries will be sent back or cancelled.”

Surprisingly, no reason was given as to why UAE had taken the decision, but sources said the move was aimed at keeping away African nationals who had taken advantage of the visit visas to overstay in the UAE.

By Vincent Kubi