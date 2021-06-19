Nana Opens ECOWAS Summit Promising Africa A Voice At UN

President Akufo-Addo this morning opened the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government summit in Accra as Chairman of the subregional group.

In his opening remarks, he assured his colleague ECOWAS Heads of State and the rest of African continent that Ghana will use its current position as non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to ensure that the voice of Africa is heard on the global stage.

That, he said was because without the support of the rest of Africa, Ghana could not have gotten the highest number of votes (185) to win the UN Security Council slot.

In that regard, President Akufo-Addo said throughout the two years period (January 2022 to December 2023) of Ghana’s stay on the UN Security Council seat, Africa’s urgent issues will be her focus.

“I assure your execellencies that Ghana will make sure that Africa’s voice is heard loud and clear in the deliberations of the Security Council both on matters affecting our region and the continent, and on global issues”, were his exact words, but was quick to add “we will consult broadly to define Africa’s interest.”

Ezulwini Concensus

Presudent Akufo-Addo, in his address noted that “Africa’s common position on United Nations (UN) reforms based on the Ezulwini consensus, is one matter Ghana is determined to urge on the global agenda.

“We will work to solicit the support of countries around the world for this long overdue reform. We believe it is time to correct the long standing injustice with current structure and composition of the UN security council represents for the nations of Africa” PresidentAkufo-Addo stated.

Democracy in ECOWAS

He took the opportunity to on his own and on behalf of the group congratulate the two newly elected Presidents who are attending ECOWAS summit for the first time since their election to office in their various jurisdictions, including the Presidents of Niger and Benin, Mohamed Bazoum and Patrice Talon respectively.

“I offer them mine and the community’s best wishes for their success during their terms of office” President Akufo-Addo was how he put.

“I commend also the Republic of cote d’ Ivoire and Cape Verde for the conduct and outcomes of their latest legislative elections. Our region continues to strengthen its democratic credentials through the holding of elections” the ECOWAS chair added.

Summit Agenda

The 59th ordinary session of Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will among others consider the report on proposed institutional reforms for the community as well as the rotation mechanism for sub-regional, continental and global positions.

The issues of terrorism, violent extremism, democracy, peace and security, health and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid economic recovery of the ECOWAS sub-region from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that affect the subregion will equally be given attention during their deliberations as well as the rising incidence of piracy.

Also on the front burner is the existing political situation in Mali, the only state which currently stands suspended from ECOWAS.

COVID-19

He commended individual and collective efforts at managing and containing the spread of the corona virus infection through the implementation of strict policies.

The ECOWAS Chairman however stressed the urgent need for the entire African continent to strategize on how to secure vaccines for her peoples in order to stop further devastation on the continent by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“We have to encourage members of our community such as Nigeria, Senegal and my own country Ghana which are making the effort to produce their own vaccines. We cannot afford to be naked the next time” President Akufo-Addo said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent