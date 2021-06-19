Geoyan Supports Nkwantia Orphanage Home

Owusu (L) receiving one of the items from the Geoyan team

Established industrial machinery and building equipment company, Geoyan Enterprise, has presented items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Nkwantia Orphanage Home at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The items included 15 bags of rice, boxes of instant noodles, boxes of biscuits, packets of toilet rolls, bags of sachet water, bags of maize, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of liquid and solid soaps, cartons of tomato paste, packets of diapers, boxes of second hand clothing, cases of soft drinks, packets of mosquito sprays, packets of bread and a cash of C2000.

Managing Director of Geoyan Enterprise, George Yaw Nkansah, stated that supporting the less privileged especially the Nkwatia Orphanage has been his priority.

“I decided to mark my 56th birthday anniversary by putting smiles on the faces of these precious kids. I discussed it with my brother and he came on board. We do it annually, but Covid-19 didn’t permit us to be here last,” Mr Nkansah said.

Francis Amoako Owusu, who received the items on behalf of the Orphanage expressed gratitude to the donors for their continued support and appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to follow Geoyan Enterprises’ shinning example.

Other members who accompanied the birthday celebrant to the Orphanage were Kwasi Boateng, Michael Bempah, Kwabena Obeng, Kwame Boateng, Mrs Salomey, Oforiwaa Owusu,

Mrs Comfort Anowah Nkansah(Wife) and Kofi Koranteng, Dr Effah Nyarko, CEO, Nyarkoaba Nyarko hotel.