Nana, Otumfuo Secure Voters ID

President Akufo-Addo and his wife during the registration process. INSET: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II displaying his voter ID card

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have both obtained their voter ID cards after successfully going through their respective registration exercise on Monday.

The President and his family, including First Lady Rebecca, registered at the Rock of Ages Preparatory School Registration Centre at Kyebi, the hometown of the President in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The Otumfuo, on the other hand, registered with his family, including his wife, Lady Julia, at the Manhyia Palace One Registration Centre in the Manhyia South Constituency.

President Akufo-Addo, after getting his card, was upbeat about his chances in the December 2020 general election.

“In 2016, I asked the people of Ghana to give me a chance and see my handiwork. They gave me the chance, so it is now for them to decide how they see my work. I told Ghanaians to try me, they have tried me and they are the best judges of my administration…on my part, I have given my all and I know Ghanaians are appreciative of it. Now, we all are waiting on God and hoping fervently for his will in the elections,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians of sound mind who qualify to register and vote to endeavour to do so before the process comes to an end tomorrow (Thursday), saying “what would be sad is to sit in the house and let other people take a decision for you. It is better that everybody who has not yet registered should come out to register.”

Also at Manhyia, the Otumfuo, his wife and elders went through the necessary processes at the Manhyia Palace One Registration Centre.

The Asantehene, who was clad in a beautiful traditional cloth, was looking excited as he went through the processes.

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who doubles as the Education Minister, and some bigwigs in the region, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, all accompanied Otumfuo.

There was huge media presence at the registration centre situated on the premises of the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo did not make any statement after receiving his voter ID card. He only displayed his card to the media and returned to the palace amid tight security.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu & I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr