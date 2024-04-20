Nana Reaffirms Commitment To Bilingual Education

President Akufo-Addo cutting the anniversary cake, supported by other dignitaries

President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed government’s commitment to invest in bilingual education in order to make Ghana a bilingual nation, given the role of languages in the socio-economic development of countries.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, the President said the study of French in addition to other languages has the potential of attracting numerous benefits to a country and its citizens.

He indicated that a lot of programmes, especially at the basic education level, have therefore been rolled out to achieve these objectives.

These, he said, include various subjects at the elementary education level, bilingual classroom projects where certain subjects are taught in both English and French.

Others are teacher mobility programmes rolled out in November 2021 which were successful due to support of French teachers across the country.

“The goal of government is to ensure that we live in a bilingual Ghana where both French and English are spoken together with our indigenous languages. Government has begun to work towards this,” President Akufo-Addo said.

According to him, government has also made several strides at the international front since 2005 to strengthen existing relationship with other French speaking countries and associations with other individuals, including former French President Jacques Chirac.

The President also advised the students to take advantage of the invaluable opportunities that are available to them, to acquire knowledge and skills that would go a long way to enable them succeed in life.

“To you my dear students, you are fortunate to be studying in one of the finest educational institutions in the country, and I urge you to make this one of the most invaluable opportunities.

“Education is the key to unlocking your full potential and achieving your dream. It is a privilege not everyone has access to. It is therefore, incumbent on you to feed it with both hands. The knowledge and skills you acquire during your time in this school will serve as the foundation for your future success,” the President advised.

“I urge you to study hard, immerse yourself in your studies and strive for excellence in everything you do. Take advantage of the resources and support available to you and never underestimate the power of hard work and perseverance,” President Akufo-Addo added.

By Ebenezer Amponsah