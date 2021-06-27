Nana Receives 5 Envoys

FIVE NEW envoys assigned to Ghana yesterday presented their letters of credence to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They are the new Nigerien Ambassador to Ghana, Lamidosa Lamatou Bala Goga; Swedish Ambassador to Ghana, Carl Michael Grans; Ethiopian Ambassador to Ghana, Hadera Abera Admassu; the Jamaican High Commissioner to Ghana, Esmond Reid and the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov.

First to present his letter of credence was the Nigerien Ambassador to Ghana, Lamidosa Lamatou Bala Goga, who said he has been tasked to work hard to deepen Ghana’s relations with Niger.

Ambassador Bala Goga congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his re-election as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and also on the election of Ghana as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Ethiopian envoy, Hadera Abera Admassu said he would focus his attention on issues of security and how Ghana and Ethiopia could share intelligence to foster stability on the African continent.

With the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he promised to dedicate his time to build strong trade relationships between Ethiopia and Ghana.

On his part, the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov said there was a lot of room available to both Ghana and Russia to deepen their relationship in areas such as agriculture and nuclear energy, among others.

He said during his service in the country he will make sure that becomes a reality

The Swedish Ambassador, Carl Michael Grans touted Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Even though he admitted to the fact that democracy around the world appeared to be backsliding, he said Ghana continued to remain a stable democracy even during the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He stressed his determination to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

The Jamaican High Commissioner, Esmond Reid also took the opportunity to congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of Ghana.

Ghana and Jamaica, he said, have a long-standing rich history and cultural relations.

He said it was therefore his expectation that during his time as High Commissioner, the relationship would be deepened.

President Akufo-Addo extended his heartfelt congratulations to each one of the envoys as he welcomed them to the country.

He spoke of the cordial relations that existed between Ghana and the aforementioned countries assuring that these would be enhanced.

He promised his doors would remain open to them at all times.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent