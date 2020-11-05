Nana ‘Retires’ Fomena ‘Mugabe’ To Stop Party ‘War’

Akwasi Nti

AKWASI NTI’s days as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region seem to have been numbered.

President Akufo-Addo has asked the beleaguered longstanding NPP Chairman, who is noted for changing the party’s candidates every four years, to consider vacating his enviable position when his current term expires.

According to the President, Mr. Nti had occupied the NPP chairmanship position in the Fomena Constituency for far too long and he believed it was time for him to leave.

The President released the bombshell during a grand durbar at the Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS when he visited the area as part of his Ashanti Regional tour.

The President opined that Mr. Nti’s continual stay in office as NPP Chairman for Fomena would certainly not augur well for the NPP’s development.

“I think it is about time that we talk to Mr. Nti because he has been NPP Chairman for the Fomena Constituency for far too long and he has to leave the scene now,” the President noted, adding “Akwasi Nti is gradually becoming the Mugabe of Fomena Constituency and his stay as chairman is not working in the supreme interest of the NPP here.”

According to him, Fomena Constituency NPP boasts of other equally competent and hardworking people, who can also hold the fort in the absence of Mr. Nti.

“This is Akwasi Nti’s last term as the NPP Chairman for Fomena Constituency and he has to go for a new face to steer the affairs of the party in the constituency,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the Fomena NPP has not experienced peace in recent years and he believed that Mr. Nti’s exit would help heal wounds and restore peace.

The current NPP MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, had to go independent due to what many believed were the schemes deployed by the Chairman to replace him at the primary. The party has since sacked the incumbent MP for going independent.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi