NDC Sacks 18 For Going Independent

Dominic Azimbe Azumah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sacked about 18 of its failed parliamentary aspirants for going independent.

Key among them is Dominic Azimbe Azumah, a former minister and MP for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region.

He is staging a comeback and has, according to NDC, opted to go independent in the 2020 parliamentary elections after his defeat at the party’s primary.

A statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said “the following members who sought and obtained nomination from the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest the upcoming parliamentary election as independent candidates have forfeited their membership to the party.”

Those suspended included Valis Akyianu from Cape Coast North, Ishmael Turkson – Agona West, Emmanuel Gadgo Gum- Upper Denkyira West, all in the Central Region.

In the Upper East Region, apart from Mr. Azumah, the NDC sacked Auegabey Gibson Achavuusum of Builsa North and Akunye Simon of Pusiga and Issac Newtown Nyagbe contesting in Kpando in the Volta Region was kicked out.

Iddrisu Alhassan form Savelugu and Wajanjaliku Elijah for Mion in the Northern Region were sacked; and David Tiki Dange of Damango and Abraham Nbido from Salaga South in the Savannah Region were affected.

In Krachi Nchumuru in the Oti Region, Dr. Bonja Ishmael Anchomese was sacked; and in Nadowli Kaleo, Upper West, Saandong Mwinban-Era Fatawu was kicked out.

Bodi in the Western North has Owusu Ansah Emmanuel, while Tain in Bono has Kwasi Agyeman Gyan-Tutu with Kwadwo Yame Datiakwa from Kintampo South in Bono East.

Ningo Prampram’s Richard Angmor Nartey and Kpone Katamanso’s Alpha Yusif, all in Greater Accra, are those that the party has sacked for going independent.

The statement directed that “they must handover all party property in their possession to their respective constituency secretariats, and they must cease forthwith in using party paraphernalia and the name of the flag bearer in all their campaigns.”

It said party members who associated or endorsed the campaigns of the 18 persons also “suffer the same punishment as the independent candidates.”

By Melvin Tarlue