NPP Chairman Replies Korankye Ankrah

Divine Agorhom

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Agorhom has called on the general overseer of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, to desist from what he called “false politics” that would undermine the image and integrity of the country.

According to him, although he does not have the right to prevent any religious leader including Rev. Korankye Anhrah from involving in politics, he at least expects them to be fair with issues they comment on.

Mr. Agorhom was responding to a recent purported statement made by Rev. Korankye Ankrah, that the severe electricity supply challenge popularly described as ‘Dumsor’ was solved during former President John Dramani Mahama’s regime.

“You say Mr. Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That is a lie. He was able to stabilize electricity and power before he left office,” Rev Korankye Ankrah told his congregation on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

“Mr. Mahama did roads; let us stop this hypocrisy and childishness,” Rev Korankye Ankrah added.

But responding to the statement, Mr. Agorhom described it as baseless and should not come out from a ‘Man of God’ like Rev. Korankye Ankrah.

“I don’t mean to attack Rev. Korankye Ankrah, but only want to educate him that the Dumsor was addressed by the current NPP government and not former President Mahama as he has said,” Mr. Agorhom said.

He noted that the country was faced with serious financial challenges in 2016 due to former President Mahama’s incompetency and could not understand why the Man of God would lie that the energy crisis was solved then.

“I expect the Man of God to be factual on issues and not to make statements that would undermine the development of our dear country,” Mr. Agorhom indicated.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak