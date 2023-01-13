Nana Sacks NDA Boss

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority(NDA), Patrick Seidu has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare read “We wish to inform you that , H.E the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March,2023.”

The statement further directed that the sacked Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority hands over his duties and any official property in his custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before his departure.

The Chief of Staff however thanked Mr. Seidu for his services and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

The reason for the sacking of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority is not immediately known however some believe its linked to an alleged corruption related case at the NDA office which the Office of the Special Prosecutor is probing.

Meanwhile , the Special Prosecutor’s office has since commenced investigations into the suspected corruption related case at the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale