Akufo-Addo Drops Ofori-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has replaced Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker minister of Trade Ministry with

the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Mr. Jinapor is to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry with effect from Monday January 16, 2023 pending the appointment of a substantive replacement for the outgoing Minister Alan Kyerematen.

Alan is expected to leave office on Monday to pursue his political ambitions.

This was announced by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a statement on Friday January 13.

President Akufo-Addo earlier tasked the Minister for Finance, to act as caretaker Minister at that particular Ministry until a substantive appointment was made.

It is unclear why he has been removed as caretaker Minister but some suspect the Finance minister has joined resignation team.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the Ministry to pave the way for him to focus on his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections as the party’s Flagbearer.

Alan Kyeremanten has been one of the longest-serving Ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led government, heading the Ministry since 2017 until his resignation.

He had also served in the same position under President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2003 and 2007.

An earlier statement issued by Eugene Arhin said “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6th January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry.

“This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.

‘President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made.”

By Vincent Kubi